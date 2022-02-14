Jobs

This device can convert your cycle into an electric bike, know the details

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
This device can convert your cycle into an electric bike, know the details
Written by admin
This device can convert your cycle into an electric bike, know the details

This device can convert your cycle into an electric bike, know the details

This device can convert your cycle into an electric bike, know the details

A person from India has designed such a device, which will convert your old or new cycle into an electric bike within a few hours. Anand Mahindra has shared a video regarding this on his Twitter handle.

The craze for making electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the Indian market. Companies are launching electric vehicles one after the other with new features and stylish looks. In the meantime, a news has come to the fore, which will make your heart happy. A person from India has designed such a device, which will convert your old or new cycle into an electric bike within a few hours. Anand Mahindra has shared a video regarding this on his Twitter handle.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shown interest in this device Electric Conversion Kit (DVECK) made by Gursourabh Singh. He wrote about it that it is going viral for the last several days. It is not the first design in the world to convert a bicycle to a motorcycle, but the design is quite good.

What will be the range and top speed?
The DVECK system allows a bicycle to be converted into an electric two-wheeler with a capacity of 25 km/h. Giving information about it, Anand Mahindra said that it gives compact and efficient design. It likes to work in bumpy mud. This allows it to travel comfortably and safely. Apart from this, this phone also allows charging. The converted electric bicycle has a range of 40 km and a payload capacity of 170 kg.

READ Also  Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik becomes father of twins

Device Specification
It has been informed in the video that this device is rust proof, made of aircraft grade aluminum and is of light weight. Apart from the USB charging port, it takes 20 minutes for the device to reach 50% battery capacity.

Read also: LIC IPO: LIC files DRHP with SEBI, government will sell more than 31 crore equity shares of insurance company, know details

Anand Mahindra shows interest in investing
On investing in the invention, the industrialist said that it is not mandatory that it will be commercially successful or quite profitable, but I would still feel proud to be an investor. He talked about joining Gursaurabh Singh for further investment.


#device #convert #cycle #electric #bike #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various Grade III Posts at oil-india.com before 23 September. Check here for details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment