This device can convert your cycle into an electric bike, know the details

The craze for making electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the Indian market. Companies are launching electric vehicles one after the other with new features and stylish looks. In the meantime, a news has come to the fore, which will make your heart happy. A person from India has designed such a device, which will convert your old or new cycle into an electric bike within a few hours. Anand Mahindra has shared a video regarding this on his Twitter handle.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shown interest in this device Electric Conversion Kit (DVECK) made by Gursourabh Singh. He wrote about it that it is going viral for the last several days. It is not the first design in the world to convert a bicycle to a motorcycle, but the design is quite good.

What will be the range and top speed?

The DVECK system allows a bicycle to be converted into an electric two-wheeler with a capacity of 25 km/h. Giving information about it, Anand Mahindra said that it gives compact and efficient design. It likes to work in bumpy mud. This allows it to travel comfortably and safely. Apart from this, this phone also allows charging. The converted electric bicycle has a range of 40 km and a payload capacity of 170 kg.

This has been doing the #signal rounds the last few days. Not the first device in the world to motorize a cycle. But this is a) An outstanding design—compact & efficient b) Rugged-loved the working in mud, making it an off-roader! c) Safe d) Savvy—a phone charging port! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Fb4gwBd8FS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2022

Device Specification

It has been informed in the video that this device is rust proof, made of aircraft grade aluminum and is of light weight. Apart from the USB charging port, it takes 20 minutes for the device to reach 50% battery capacity.

Anand Mahindra shows interest in investing

On investing in the invention, the industrialist said that it is not mandatory that it will be commercially successful or quite profitable, but I would still feel proud to be an investor. He talked about joining Gursaurabh Singh for further investment.