This device will alert you when you sleep while driving, will protect you from fatal accidents

Driving at night requires a lot of alertness because many times the driver falls asleep due to fatigue on long distance journeys. This can cause a major accident by disturbing the balance of the vehicle. Which, at times, can even be fatal. The solution to this problem has been found by Gaurav Savlakhe of Nagpur who has designed such a device. Which will alert you when you sleep while driving and will save you from accident. Let’s know about it…

These devices are available in luxury vehicles – There are many hi-tech tools available for security in luxury taxes. Which limits the speed of the car by taking an idea of ​​the surrounding things from the sensors installed around the vehicle. But in normal cars, there is no such device that keeps the vehicle balanced during sleep and limits the speed of the vehicle in case of possibility of an accident. But this device of Gaurav Savlakhe can save ordinary vehicles from accidents.

How does this device work? According to Gaurav, the device has to be placed behind the ear while driving. Which comes with a sensor, 3.6 volt battery. This device has an on-off switch. When the driver’s head is tilted 30 degrees towards the steering wheel, the alarm device starts to vibrate and alert you when you are asleep. Gaurav told that, when we sleep, our head tilts at an angle of 30 degrees and the device becomes active and alerts.

How did I get the inspiration to make the device- Gaurav told that once due to sleep he had an accident with the car. In which he was badly injured. After which he came up with the idea of ​​​​designing a device to alert you when you fall asleep while driving.

Maharashtra: A young man named Gaurav from Nagpur has developed a driver-friendly alert sending device, which is mounted on the ear, to reduce road accidents. They told, "This device sounds an alarm if we fall asleep while driving and our neck is tilted 30 degrees towards the steering." pic.twitter.com/ZhCZalVs58 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 18, 2022

Car will not start after drinking alcohol Road Pulse software has been developed by Mohit Yadav, a student of Chandigarh University. Which will prohibit drunk driving. This software works on Artificial Intelligence. Even if the driver tries to start his car after drinking alcohol, then the car will not start.

At the same time, the car will not start until the driver does not put on the seat belt of his car. According to Mohit, for this he has used a sensor on the steering, which becomes active when the driver’s body contains more than 0.08 percent alcohol and the car does not start.

