This Dinosaur Found in Chile Had a Battle Ax for a Tail
Not every day we find a dinosaur defending itself from predators with a completely unique weapon.
In a study published Wednesday in Nature, Chilean researchers announced the discovery of a new species of ankylosaurus, a family of dinosaurs known for their heavy armor, from sub-Antarctic Chile. The creature, named after Stegaurous elegansen, gives new clues as to where the dinosaurs, like the tank, came from – and has a strange, bone-shaped club-like shape that was run by Aztec warriors.
Alexander Vargas, a professor and co-author at the University of Chile, says, “The Ankylosaurus lacks most of the features we can expect, and it has a completely different tail weapon that indicates that something very strange is happening here in South America.” On study.
A diverse collection of ankylosaurus was once circulating in large numbers in Laurasia – the northern continent which once included North America and Asia. Even in the group of animals known for their ingenious approach to conservation, the Ankylosaurus family is distinct. Separated from their close relatives, Stegosaurus, in the center of Jurassic, Ankilosaur developed a layer of bone marrow called osteoderms, which formed a network of tooth-breaking armor. The most famous species of ankylosaurus developed shin-shattering tail clubs, like the hats of ancient warriors.
But the study of their relatives in the southern continent of Gondwana – now South America and Antarctica – is scarce, Dr. Vargas said. Since this is believed to involve the oldest members of the group, the origin and early evolution of the family remains a mystery.
In February 2018, a team of paleontologists from the University of Texas stumbled upon a set of bones in the cold, wind-blown valley of Rio Las Chinas on the southern tip of Chile. Despite the forbidden nature, the site is a beacon for paleontologists: Dr. Vargas has worked with researchers from the Chilean Antarctic Institute, including Marcelo Leppe, over the past decade, dating rocks and exploring fossil hot spots.
There were only five days left in the field season when Texas paleontologists found Dr. Vargas and Dr. Warned to find Leppe. Working nights in extremely cold conditions, they took a block of fossils down the slope to the camp site. One person had a sprained ankle and the other had a broken ankle. Many people came close to hypothermia.
But what came out of the block was worth it. Preparations revealed an unusually complete ankylosaurus: 80 percent skeleton, consisting of a largely pronounced half of the spine, as well as scrapes of the vertebrae, shoulders, forearms, and skull.
In life, the stegauros will be about six feet long, with a relatively large head, slender limbs, and an oddly short tail, with seven pairs of flat, single-boned bones.
That tail weapon – compared to Dr. Vargas teamed up with the Mesoamerican Warriors’ obsidian-studded blade club, the McAuhitel – which appears to have evolved independently of the other ankylosaurus. Early ankilosaurs in the north do not have tail clubs, and later ones developed them through the evolution of stiffened vertebrae, which became the “handles” of blunt tails.
But the tail of Stegurous is stiffened by the fusing of the osteoderms on the vertebrae, creating a distinctive wedge shape. Fused osteoderms should be covered in sharp shells of keratin, a material that covers horns and nails, said James Kirkland, a state paleontologist at the Utah Geological Survey who was not involved in the study. He said the blow from the tail was like a blow to the head with a machete.
Victoria Arbor, a paleontology curator at the Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada, said the tail resembles that of a giant extinct armadillo called glyptodontus. “This is another interesting example of the evolution of the Bonnie Tail weapon, which has only evolved twice so far but has evolved many times over in the ankylosaurus,” she said.
By crushing physical data, Dr. Vargas and his colleagues concluded that Stegaurous is closely related to the southern ankylosaurus found in Antarctica and Australia.
After the final separation of Laurasia and Gondwana in the latter part of the Jurassic, Drs. Vargas said the two northern and southern ankylosaurs were pursuing different evolutionary paths, leading to the possibility of waiting to discover the entire lineage of the strange ankylosaurus in Gondwana.
Dr. Kirkland agrees that the stegoros are closely related to the Antarctopelta of Antarctica, and suggests that they may be similar animals. But it is possible that Gondwana has organized several genera of Ankylosaurus, which are closely related to the northern animals. “It doesn’t often happen that a new ‘family’ of dinosaurs has been found,” said Dr. Kirkland said. “The record for armored dinosaurs in the Southern Hemisphere is very poor, and this beast is an indication of what we are missing.”
Stegauros also represent advances in Chilean paleontology, Dr. Vargas said. Fossilists are discussing and debating how their area is less dependent on North American and European institutions. The paper, led by Chilean paleontologists and published in the top journal Nature, was funded by Chilean grants rather than outside organizations.
“This is extremely rare for Chilean science,” said Dr. Vargas. “It simply came to our notice then. In terms of academic performance, Chile’s fossil record is extremely important. “
