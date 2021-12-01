This Dinosaur Found in Chile Had a Battle Ax for a Tail

Not every day we find a dinosaur defending itself from predators with a completely unique weapon.

In a study published Wednesday in Nature, Chilean researchers announced the discovery of a new species of ankylosaurus, a family of dinosaurs known for their heavy armor, from sub-Antarctic Chile. The creature, named after Stegaurous elegansen, gives new clues as to where the dinosaurs, like the tank, came from – and has a strange, bone-shaped club-like shape that was run by Aztec warriors.

Alexander Vargas, a professor and co-author at the University of Chile, says, “The Ankylosaurus lacks most of the features we can expect, and it has a completely different tail weapon that indicates that something very strange is happening here in South America.” On study.

A diverse collection of ankylosaurus was once circulating in large numbers in Laurasia – the northern continent which once included North America and Asia. Even in the group of animals known for their ingenious approach to conservation, the Ankylosaurus family is distinct. Separated from their close relatives, Stegosaurus, in the center of Jurassic, Ankilosaur developed a layer of bone marrow called osteoderms, which formed a network of tooth-breaking armor. The most famous species of ankylosaurus developed shin-shattering tail clubs, like the hats of ancient warriors.