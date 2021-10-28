This Diwali will be memorable for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth developed his own distinct acting style in four and a half decades. Didn’t shy away from hiccups. From action sequences to tossing a cigarette and holding it with the lips, it became his typical style. Latifé became aware of his superhuman image in the media. While his Tamil rival Kamal Haasan has carved a niche in the hearts of affluent cinema and elite audiences, the general cinema lover has been enamored of Rajinikanth’s style and flair. He has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 this week, which has made Rajinikanth’s Diwali memorable.

On October 25, Rajinikanth was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke, the film’s highest honor, and this Diwali has become a memorable one for Rajinikanth. One, he has got the Phalke Award, which his fans have been wanting for a long time. Secondly, his son-in-law Dhanush has also received his second (Best Actor for Tamil film ‘Asuran’) and fourth overall (two National Awards as co-producer) National Award after nine years. Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya and Dhanush were married in 2004.

The awards given to father-in-law and son-in-law together have their own importance, but the Tamil Nadu government has given a gift to Rajinikanth. The government has lifted the 50 percent capacity restriction imposed on cinema halls due to Corona in the state. This means that from November 1, theaters in the state will be able to do business with full capacity. Rajinikanth will get the direct benefit of this, because after three days Rajinikanth’s film ‘Annathe’ (from November 4) is going to be released. Sun Pictures, a company owned by Kalanidhi Maran, son of former Union minister Murasoli Maran, has produced ‘Annathe’ and owns the distribution rights. Sun Pictures was supposed to release ‘Annathe’ in theaters on Dussehra with 50 per cent capacity. He will get the benefit of postponing its release because now ‘Annathe’ will be released with 100% capacity.

Rajinikanth is 70 years old, but his popularity in South India still remains intact. In the past, he was in discussion about forming a political party and after that his health. His remarks made in the 90s like ‘If AIADMK comes to power, even God can’t save Tamil Nadu’ had created a lot of uproar. It was only after this that there were speculations about his entry into politics. In 2004, he personally made public his inclination towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Finally, in 2017, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics by forming a party called ‘Rajni Makkal Mandram’. It was believed that Rajinikanth could become the non-Tamil Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu like Sri Lanka-born MG Ramachandran and Karnataka-born J Jayalalithaa. Whenever his opponents tried to stop his entry into politics, putting forward this cause. But by ending the party in 2021 citing health reasons, he put an end to the possibilities of entering active politics forever. People were shocked at his decision and Rajini’s fans were upset.

Rajinikanth got more popularity from the world of cinema than from the world of politics. Rajinikanth made his foray into films with the performance of K Balachander’s ‘Apoorva’ Ranagal in 1975. Rajinikanth’s popularity graph will be clearly visible with his latest film ‘Annathe’, which is going to release on Diwali after four and a half decades.