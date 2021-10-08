This DIY iPhone 13 Case Launches Candy Straight In Your Mouth

No matter the build quality of the Apple Ceramic Shield – the special glass blend offered with the iPhone 12 – and the metal and glass sandwich that is the modern iPhone, expensive phones require cases. You may have ordered one with your new iPhone 13, but if you didn’t, may I propose an exciting and undeniably useful alternative – a giant case that rockets hard candy into your mouth. does (via) gizmodo)

YouTube creator and inventor Matty Benedetto is responsible for the DIY case he calls Candy Catapult. It’s 3D printed from flexible TPU filament with a hard candy container for your poison of choice, whether it’s M&Ms, Skittles, or Reese’s Pieces (only Seikos will mix all three). To really get the candy out of the case, Benedetto added a pinball machine-esque spring-loaded plunger. It’s hard to estimate how hard it launches its little sugary missiles, but it sure seems strong enough to send a piece of candy across the room.





My first thought of watching Benedetto’s video isn’t just relief that I suddenly have a way to put away my bag of industrial-sized lozenges (no help needed there), but actually excitement over other potential things that could. This can be launched.

I’m really wondering how quickly this becomes a weapon with metal ball bearings. Is launching it hard enough to break a window if you want to swap out the candy with something else… harmful? Some things are probably best left unknown.