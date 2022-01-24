This e-scooter can give a range of 15Km in 10 minutes of charging, status is checked from the app; Know- Benefits and Features This Ather Energy E-Scooter can give range of 15Km in 10 minutes of charging, Know- Benefits and Features status; Know- Benefits and Features

The company says that till May 15, 2022, customers can get the Ather Connect Pro features for free.

Ather Energy’s E-Scooter Ather 450X can deliver a range of up to 15 kms in 10 minutes of charging. This e-scooter is specially designed keeping in mind the Indian roads and comes with a water resistant aluminum battery with IP 67 rating. The company claims that it gets charged from zero to 80 percent in three hours and 35 minutes.

The good thing is that the company has also designed an app keeping in mind the e-Score, with the help of which you can find out the charging status. Just install the app on your phone, connect it to the scooter and get all the available details. The vehicle also has in-built auto cut off surge protection.

You will be able to charge this scooter at the Ather Grid public charging points made in your city. Also it will be charged with the help of portable charger. Just like when you charge a mobile. This work can be done easily with the help of portable charger in 5A plug point. Ather Dot is the ideal choice for home charging and is complimentary (free) with Ather scooters. But if you have a designated parking space, then you can charge it with the help of a portable charger there.

According to the company, both the Ather Dot (home charger) and the portable charger will use around three kilowatts (Rs four to five per kilowatt) of electricity to charge the Ather 450X. Depending on the cost of electricity per unit, the cost of a one-time charging can be anywhere between Rs 15 to 20 (ballpark household electricity charges).

The company says that Ather Grid is free for all users of the company till June 30, 2022, while the company is also providing Ather Connect Pro features for free till May 15, 2022.

‘Subsidy, tax exemption necessary for faster adoption of e-vehicles’: Meanwhile, two-wheeler e-vehicle maker Ather Energy on Monday (January 24, 2022) said subsidies and tax exemptions under the ‘Fame to’ policy are essential for faster adoption of e-vehicles. The company is currently offering two scooters (Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus). Ather has also sought inclusion of electric vehicle (EV) startups under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme. Let us inform that earlier this month, Hero Motocorp had announced an additional investment of Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy.