This electric bike with aggressive design gives a range of up to 100 km in a single charge, features are also absolutely hi-tech

If you want to buy an electric bike, then read here the complete details of this electric bike with premium design and hi-tech features, which gives a long range in a single charge.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, all automakers are launching their electric scooters, bikes and cars in this segment.

Due to which there is a long range of long range electric scooters and bikes in the market today in low budget, in which today we are talking about Komaki M5 electric bike which is an aggressively designed bike of its company.

Komaki has made this electric bike keeping in mind the youth, due to which this bike has been designed like an aggressively designed cruiser bike.

Talking about the battery and power of the bike, the company has given 74V, 32Ah detachable lithium-ion battery back with BLDC waterproof hub motor.

Regarding the range of this bike, the company claims that it gives a driving range of 100 km after a full charge, with a top speed of 60 km per hour.

Talking about the features of the bike, making it lightweight, the company has added a steel frame to it, this bike has a removable lithium-ion battery, which you can charge from your home office or anywhere from a normal socket.

For better grip on the roads, this bike has been given wide tires for high-grip performance, which keeps a better grip on the road.

Talking about the hi-tech features of this bike after the design, the company has given multimedia buttons with Bluetooth connectivity through which you can connect your smartphone and take advantage of music, phone calls.

Apart from this, the bike has been given hi-tech features like reverse assist, anti-theft system, rear shock observer (filled with nitrox) parking sensor and cruise control, push button start-stop, considering the different driving style of the people, the company has given it in this. The facility of three driving modes is also given.

The company has kept the starting price of this electric bike at 99 thousand rupees, if you want to buy this electric bike, then you can book it by visiting the company’s official website or you can also buy it offline by visiting your nearest Komaki dealership.