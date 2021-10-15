This electric bike with sporty design will compete with Revolt RV400 and Joy e-Monster, read full details

If you are thinking of buying an electric bike, then know the complete details about this sporty looking bike that will be launched soon.

Electric bikes and scooters are in high demand in the fast growing electric vehicle sector in the country. In view of this, new startups along with all the major companies are also launching electric two-wheelers.

In which a new name has been added, Hope Electric, a Jaipur-based startup company, which is going to launch its electric bike HOP OXO 100 in the domestic market very soon.

After launch, this bike is sure to compete directly with established electric bikes like Revolt RV400 and Joy e-Monster.

Hope Electric has already launched two of its electric scooters in the market before this bike. In which the first is named HOP LYF and the second is named HOP LEO. Both these scooters have been made with very attractive design and features.

Now talking about the HOP OXO 100 electric bike, it has recently been spotted during a test ride. After which the news of its early launch has gained momentum in the media.

Talking about the prototype of the bike on the website, it has been made with a very sporty design. Which will give both the look and feel of a sports bike to the rider.

The front of this bike has an aggressively designed LED headlight with which a unique design LED indicator has been added.

This bike has not only been given a sporty look but also a sporty feel, with telescopic suspension at the front along with disc brakes at the front and rear wheels.

Talking about the battery and power of the bike, according to the information available on the company’s website, this bike will give a range of 100 km in a single charge. In which a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour is going to be available.

Apart from this, talking about the features of the bike, according to media reports, the company is going to provide features like Bluetooth connectivity, app based navigation, parking locator, anti theft feature, keyless remote start-stop.

The company has not yet made any announcement regarding the launch and price of this bike. But after looking at its design and hi-tech features and specifications, experts believe that the company can launch this bike in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh.