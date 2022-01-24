This electric cycle can bring you back to Delhi by feeding Murthal’s famous parathas in a single charge, know full details of price and features

If you are planning to buy Best Electric Bicycle, then know here the complete details of this Nexzu Mobility electric cycle which gives tremendous range in single charge.

Amidst the increasing demand for electric scooters and bikes in the country, companies have now started launching electric cycles with different ranges and features.

Here today we are going to tell you about that electric cycle, which once charged, you can come back to Delhi after eating the famous parathas of Murthal.

But before that, know which is that cycle and what are its features, specifications and price. Here we are talking about the electric bicycle of Nexjoo Mobility, a bicycle maker, which the company has named Rompus e-cycle.

The company has designed this electric bicycle in such a way that it is light in weight and attractive in appearance. Talking about the battery and power of this electric bicycle, it has a lithium-ion battery pack which is detachable, meaning you can easily charge this battery at your home, office, shop or anywhere else.

Regarding the range of this electric cycle, the company claims that once the battery of this cycle is fully charged, it gives a long range of 100 kilometers.

Talking about its price, the company has launched it with an initial price of Rs 49,445, but going to the top variant, it costs Rs 51,525.

Keeping in mind the utility and health, the company has designed it, in which the company has also given the option of pedal with the battery, that is, after the battery is exhausted, you can ride it like a normal cycle. Along with this, the company claims that you can easily walk on this bicycle by carrying a weight of up to 15 kg.

If you want to buy it, then you can book it by visiting the company’s official website, for this the option of payment in easy installments is also being given by the company.

Now know the complete details of coming back after eating the famous parathas of Murthal from this electric cycle. The distance from Delhi to Murthal is 44.4 km and the total distance is 88.8 km and this electric cycle gives a range of 100 km on a full charge, with a top speed of 25 km per hour.

In this way you can come back to Delhi after eating Murthal’s famous parathas without spending any money in a very easy and eco friendly way.