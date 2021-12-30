This electric moped bike runs up to 320 km in a single charge, know full details of price and features

If you are planning to buy an electric bike, then know here the complete details of Gravton Quanta’s electric moped bike.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in India, almost every vehicle manufacturer is launching their electric scooters and bikes.

Due to which a long range of these electric scooters and bikes are available in the market, in which electric scooters from low budget to high range are available.

In which today we are talking about the Grawton Quanta, an electric scooter from Hyderabad-based startup Grawton, which is an electric moped bike.

The company has launched this electric moped with a starting price of Rs 99,000 and has been launched keeping in mind the youth, it has been launched in the market in three attractive colors which include Red, White and Black color.

If you want to buy this electric moped, then you can book it by visiting the official website of the company or you can buy it directly by visiting your nearest dealership.

Talking about the battery and power of this electric moped, the company has given a 3 kW Lithium Ion battery pack in it with a hub motor based on 3 kW BLDC technology.

Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that this battery gets fully charged in 90 minutes when charged with a fast charger, while it takes three hours to charge with a normal charger.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

According to the company, the biggest feature of this electric moped is that this bike is built on a rib cage chassis in which two batteries can be comfortably installed.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Regarding the range of this electric moped, the company claims that it gives a range of 150 km after a full charge on a single battery, but after a full charge of the double battery, this bike gives a long range of 320 km.

Talking about the braking system of this electric moped, the company has given a combination of disc brakes with CBS standard in both its front and rear wheels.

For better suspension on bad roads, telescopic forks have been given in its front and twin rear shock absorber in the rear. The starting price of this bike is Rs 99,000 but the FAME given by the central government. After subsidy, this price comes down considerably.