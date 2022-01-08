This electric scooter can run up to 120 km even after loading 150 kg in a single charge, the price and features are also economical

If there is a plan to buy a new electric scooter, then know here the complete details of the scooter that gives long range at a low price.

The demand for electric two wheelers is increasing rapidly in the country, due to which the range of electric scooters and bikes is getting bigger like petrol scooters and bikes.

In this electric two wheeler segment today we are talking about ENTrance Neo electric scooter of electric two wheeler maker PURE EV which is a successful scooter of its company. Made with attractive design and hi-tech features.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 60 V, 2.5 kW Lithium Ion battery pack in it, with this battery 1.5 kW nominal 2.2 kW peak power motor has been given which is a BLDC motor.

Regarding the driving range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a driving range of up to 120 km with a top speed of 60 km per hour.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with stylish alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given features like 4-inch digital display, LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, twist turtle, anti-theft lock, etc.

Regarding the loading capacity of this scooter, the company claims that this scooter can easily run at high speed even after lifting 150 kg of weight.

Keeping the youth in mind, the company has introduced this scooter with six attractive color schemes which include White, Red, Black, Blue, Gray and Silver colors.

EV Pure Company has launched this scooter with an initial price of Rs 81,999 but the FAME given by the central government.. After the subsidy, the price of this scooter comes down considerably.

If you want to buy this scooter, then you can book by visiting the official website of the company or you can buy it by visiting your nearest EV Pure dealership.