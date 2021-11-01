This electric scooter comes in less than 45,000, running 85km in a single charge, know about some other scooters like this

If you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter, then you will be informed about some such electric scooters, which come in less than Rs 45,000 and also give a good range on a single charge. Along with this, many new features are also being given in it.

Komaki XGT KM

The company claims that this electric scooter gives a range of 85 km in a single charge. Talking about its battery capacity, it comes with 60V/20-30Ah, which gets fully charged in 6 to 8 hours. In this you are given a disc brake. It also has the option of tubeless tyres. Many of its features have been added digitally. Komaki XGT KM Scooty is available in only one standard variant. Its price is Rs 42,500 (as per ex-showroom Delhi).

ampere Magnus

This electric scooter has been launched in three variants. Talking about its range, it runs 84km on a single charge. However, it has a different range of different variants. The price of Ampere Magnus starts from Rs 49,999 which goes all the way up to Rs 76,800. Magnus Pro is the top variant which comes up to 76,800. Its battery comes with 60 V, 28 Ah. A three-year battery warranty is given in this. Its motor power is powered by 1200 W.

Hero Electric Flash

By the way, many electric scooters of Hero will come in your budget. But the price of Hero Electric Flash starts from Rs 46,640 which goes up to Rs 56,940. Hero Electric Flash is available in 2 variants. The company claims that it runs 85 km on a full charge. Whose battery capacity comes with 51.2 V, 30 Ah. It has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and gets fully charged in a span of four to five hours. Its motor power comes with 250 W.