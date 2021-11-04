This electric scooter from Okinawa will give a range of up to 60 km in a single charge, know about some other e-scooters of such a price

If you are thinking of getting an electric scooter due to the rising petrol prices in India and want to get a good electric scooter in your budget less than Rs 60,000, then you must read this news. Here is a list of e-scooters that offer a range of 60 kms or more on a single charge. In this, you are also being given warranty along with good battery quality. Let us know about their specifications…

Okinawa R30

This electric scooter from Okinawa is available in India for Rs.58,992. It gives a range of 60 km in a single charge. Its battery capacity is given well in this range, which is powered by 1.34 KWH. Its maximum speed, however, is low, which can give up to 25 kmph. A three-year warranty is also given on this scooter from Okinawa. Its motor power is 250 W. Only one variant of the Okinawa R30 has been launched so far.

Hero Electric Optima

This electric scooter from Hero gives more range in this price. It can give you a range of up to 85km in a single charge. Its motor power is 250W and it takes 4-5 hours to charge it. In this, you have been given a combined braking system, charging point, DRLs, clock, digital speedometer and tube type tyre. Hero Electric Optima price starts from Rs.51,440 all the way up to Rs.67,440. Hero Electric Optima is available in 4 variants.

ampere Magnus

This electric scooter is included in the list of a popular electric scooter. It has a range of 84 km on a single charge, which takes about four to five hours on a single charge. Talking about its battery capacity, it comes with 60 V, 28 Ah. It comes with a maximum speed of 50±3 kmph. It also comes with a three-year warranty. It has a motor power capacity of 1200 W. The price of Ampere Magnus starts from Rs 49,999 which goes all the way up to Rs 76,800. The Ampere Magnus is available in 3 variants.

Hero Electric Atria

This is Hero’s second popular electric, which gives a range of 85 km on a single charge. Talking about its battery capacity, it comes with 51.2 V, 30 Ah. It has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and a motor power of 250 W. It takes four to five hours to charge it. It is available in single variant Atria LX, which is priced at Rs.63,640.