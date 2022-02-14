This electric scooter gives a long range at a low price, read full details of price and features

Auto

Want to get Electric Scooter which is going to give long range at low price, then know here complete details of Hero Electric Flash.

Electric scooters and bikes have become such vehicles today, in view of which the trend of people is increasing very fast, in view of this trend, new startups including many companies have also started launching their electric scooters and bikes.

In which today we are going to tell you about that electric scooter which comes in very low price and gives long range. We are talking here about the Hero Electric Flash Scooter, which the company has made at a very low price with an attractive design and long range.

Talking about the battery and motor of the scooter, the company has given a 51.2 V, 30 Ah capacity lithium-ion battery pack with which a 250 Watt power BLDC motor has been added.

Regarding the charging of this battery of Hero Electric Flash, the company claims that on charging with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 4 to 5 hours.

Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 85 km with a top speed of 25 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the electric flash scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, which is based on the combi braking system.

Talking about the features of the scooter, features like Digital Speedometer, Charging Point, Clock, DRL, Alloy Wheel, Digital Instrument Cluster, Portable Battery, have been given in it.

Hero Electric Flash has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 59,640 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which increases when it is on-road.

If you want to buy this scooter, then you can book it by visiting the official website of Hero Electric or you can buy it by visiting your nearest dealership.

Let us tell you that apart from this scooter, there are many other scooters of Hero Electric, whose range and price are different, which give a range of up to 120 km. Apart from this, there are many scooters of Hero Electric, in which the company has also given hi-tech features at a low price.


