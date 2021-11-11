This Electric Scooter gives a range of 75 km in a single charge, with a budget buy, it comes with three years warranty

The Indian company launched two new electric scooters Freedom LI-2 and Freedom LA-2 in the electric scooter segment in July this year. The starting price of these two electric scooters in India is Rs 58,900. This electric scooter has been brought with 12 colors. You are given a three-year warranty on the purchase of both the electric scooters from Okaya Freedom.

Okaya Freedom LI2 Electric Scooter is powered by a 250W BLDC hub motor and is powered by a 48V 30Ah battery. It can run up to 75 km on a single charge. The top speed of Okaya Freedom LI2 Electric Scooter is 25 Kmph. Talking about its other features, it has been given a digital display, telescopic front suspension, monoscopic rear suspension, LED headlamp, LED DRL, remote lock / unlock and wheel lock. Ex-showroom price in India is Rs.69,999 ex-showroom.

Okaya Freedom LA2 comes with 250W BLDC hub motor and 48V 28Ah VLRA (C20) battery. It takes 8-10 hours to fully charge its battery. It gives a speed of 60 to 70 km in a single charge. The electric scooter gets features like digital display, telescopic front suspension, monoscopic rear suspension, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, remote lock/unlock and wheel lock along with disc front brake and drum rear brake. Okaya Freedom LA price in India is Rs.58,900 ex-showroom.

Let us tell you that the demand for electric scooters is increasing rapidly in India. Apart from the two-wheeler, other companies are also coming forward towards its manufacture. Subsidy is also being given by the government on these electric vehicles. Due to which electric vehicles are being sold in the budget. If you are thinking of buying an electric scooter, then you can buy these scooters mentioned above.