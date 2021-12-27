This electric scooter gives a range of 85 km in a single charge at an affordable price, read full details of price and features

If you want to buy an electric scooter in a low budget, then know here the complete details of Hero Atria LX from price to features and specification.

In the two wheeler sector, along with petrol scooters and bikes, there is now a long range of electric scooters and bikes, which includes new startups and scooters from new companies apart from big names.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter instead of petrol, then know here the complete details of that electric scooter which gives long mileage at a low price.

Here we are talking about Hero Electric’s Atria LX electric scooter which is a scooter with attractive design and hi-tech features.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 51.2 V, 30Ah lithium-ion battery pack with a 250 watt motor, the company claims about this battery pack that this battery will be charged on normal charger. Gets full charge in 4 to 5 hours.

Regarding the driving range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a driving range of up to 85 km with a top speed of 25 km.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels. Features like telescopic suspension, cruise control system and walk assist have been provided in the wheel.

Along with this, the scooter has a swappable battery and helmet space under the seat, with a stylish long seat.

If you want to buy this scooter, you can book it online by visiting the official website of the company or you can buy it directly by visiting your nearest dealership.

Talking about its price, the company has given it a starting price of Rs 66,640 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is FAME by the central government. After subsidies and the subsidies being given by the state government, it may come down further.