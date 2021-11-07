This Electric Scooter gives a range of up to 120 km from a speed of 60Kmph in a single charge, know what will be the price

The PURE EV EPluto 7G is an electric scooter, which was launched in India sometime back. You are given many features in this scooter. It is available in only 1 variant and 6 colours. The PURE EV EPluto 7G generates 1500 W power from its motor. Along with front disc and rear drum brakes, the PURE EV EPluto 7G comes with electronically assisted braking system.

PURE EV is an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer based in Hyderabad. Apart from EVs, the company also produces lithium-ion batteries. The EPluto 7G is a high-speed electric scooter with a top speed of 60kmph and a range of around 90-120kms on a single charge. This electric scooter is powered by 60V 2.5kWh portable battery. It has a rated gradeability of 12 degrees which is a characteristic of an electric scooter.

The design of the ePluto 7G looks similar to the Vespa model and the new Bajaj Chetak. It gets a round headlamp, chrome-finished mirrors, body panels, LCD display, LED headlamps, smart lock with anti-theft provision and regenerative braking.

Talking about its price, this electric scooter can be purchased in India for Rs 83,701. It has a lithium-ion battery pack, which gets charged in four hours. It can be purchased at 2,838 / month EMI.

Explain that in India, the government also issues subsidy for electric scooters. So that the number of electric vehicles can increase and help in making the environment clean. This is the reason that many two wheeler manufacturing companies are also moving rapidly in this direction.