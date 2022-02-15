Auto

This electric scooter gives a range of up to 75 km with hi-tech features at a low price, know the full details of the price and features

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
This electric scooter gives a range of up to 75 km with hi-tech features at a low price, know the full details of the price and features
Written by admin
This electric scooter gives a range of up to 75 km with hi-tech features at a low price, know the full details of the price and features

This electric scooter gives a range of up to 75 km with hi-tech features at a low price, know the full details of the price and features

This electric scooter gives a range of up to 75 km with hi-tech features at a low price, know the full details of the price and features

If you are thinking of buying an Electric Scooter, then you can know here complete details of Benling Icon Electric Scooter with long range and great features at a low price.

In the two wheeler sector, not only is the range of electric scooters getting longer like petrol and bikes, but the trend of people is also increasing rapidly towards these electric two wheelers.

If you also want to buy an electric scooter in the least budget but could not choose any option from the current range, then here you can know the complete details of scooter that gives long range with style.

Here we are talking about the electric scooter Benling Icon of electric two wheeler maker company Benling India, which is an attractively designed scooter.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has launched it in the market with two battery options in which the first battery is 60V, 20Ah capacity VRLA battery and the second is 60V, 22Ah capacity Lithium Ion battery.

With both these battery packs, a brushless motor with 250 W, 60 V power has been given, along with a smart controller with 72V power.

Regarding charging, the company claims that the lithium-ion battery pack of this scooter gets fully charged in 4 hours while its VRLA battery pack takes 7 to 8 hours to be fully charged.

Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that this Icon scooter gives a range of 70 to 75 km on a full charge with a top speed of 25 kmph.

READ Also  This electric scooter gives a range of 85 km in a single charge at an affordable price, read full details of price and features

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. For a comfortable ride on the roads, it has telescopic suspension at the front with hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

Talking about the features of the scooter, it will get super glow headlamps, tubeless tire alloy wheels, color digital speedometer, USB port for smartphone charging, integrated locking system, regenerative braking system, anti-theft protection alarm, smart brake down assistance, and intelligent speed meter. Features like console have been given.

The company has introduced the scooter in the market with three color schemes, which include Pure White, Shiny Red and Matte Black color.

Talking about the price of the scooter, the company has launched this scooter with an initial price of Rs 65,470 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 74,160 when going to the top variant.


#electric #scooter #range #hitech #features #price #full #details #price #features

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  If you are fond of sports bike, then take home Honda Hornet 2.0 by paying 15 thousand, EMI will be made so much

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment