This electric scooter gives a range of up to 75 km with hi-tech features at a low price, know the full details of the price and features

If you are thinking of buying an Electric Scooter, then you can know here complete details of Benling Icon Electric Scooter with long range and great features at a low price.

In the two wheeler sector, not only is the range of electric scooters getting longer like petrol and bikes, but the trend of people is also increasing rapidly towards these electric two wheelers.

If you also want to buy an electric scooter in the least budget but could not choose any option from the current range, then here you can know the complete details of scooter that gives long range with style.

Here we are talking about the electric scooter Benling Icon of electric two wheeler maker company Benling India, which is an attractively designed scooter.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has launched it in the market with two battery options in which the first battery is 60V, 20Ah capacity VRLA battery and the second is 60V, 22Ah capacity Lithium Ion battery.

With both these battery packs, a brushless motor with 250 W, 60 V power has been given, along with a smart controller with 72V power.

Regarding charging, the company claims that the lithium-ion battery pack of this scooter gets fully charged in 4 hours while its VRLA battery pack takes 7 to 8 hours to be fully charged.

Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that this Icon scooter gives a range of 70 to 75 km on a full charge with a top speed of 25 kmph.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. For a comfortable ride on the roads, it has telescopic suspension at the front with hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.

Talking about the features of the scooter, it will get super glow headlamps, tubeless tire alloy wheels, color digital speedometer, USB port for smartphone charging, integrated locking system, regenerative braking system, anti-theft protection alarm, smart brake down assistance, and intelligent speed meter. Features like console have been given.

The company has introduced the scooter in the market with three color schemes, which include Pure White, Shiny Red and Matte Black color.

Talking about the price of the scooter, the company has launched this scooter with an initial price of Rs 65,470 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 74,160 when going to the top variant.