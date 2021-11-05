This electric scooter of Hero and Ampere comes in Rs 50,000, gives a range of 60 to 84 km in a single charge

Now along with the two wheeler company, smartphone makers are also moving towards manufacturing electric scooters. On the other hand, if you are also planning to take an electric scooter, then you can buy the scooters of these two companies. These scooters come up to Rs 50,000 and offer a range of 60 to 84 kms on a single charge.

Hero Electric Dash

Hero Electric has launched its new scooter Dash in India with a maximum price of Rs 62,000 (ex-showroom, India). It will soon be made available across all 615 dealerships in the country. The low price of this e-scooter is considered to be starting from Rs.50,000/-. It comes with a 48v 28Ah lithium-ion battery pack. The company claims a 60km range per charge. The battery can be fast charged in four hours. The Dash is part of the low speed series, so it only gets a top speed of 25 kmph.

Additionally, the Hero Electric Dash offers a 3-year warranty for the lithium-ion battery. The Hero Dash has a ground clearance of 145mm, which should be ideal for our road conditions. In terms of features, the scooter gets an LED headlight with DRLs, a full-digital instrument console, a USB charging socket, remote boot opening and tubeless tyres.

Ampere Magnus

The electric scooter Ampere Magnus has been launched in India in two variants. The Ampere Magnus Zeal is priced at Rs 59,990 while the Magnus Pro is priced at Rs 65,990 (as per ex-showroom Bengaluru). The price of both these electrics has been reduced by about Rs 9,000. Its previous subsidy was Rs 10,000 per kWh, now it has been increased by 50 per cent to Rs 15,000 per kWh. The lowest price electric scooter of Ampere comes at Rs 49,999.

Talking about the specifications of these scooters, its motor power comes with 1200 W, which gives a range of up to 84 km in a single charge. On the other hand, talking about its top speed, it gives a maximum speed of 50 ± 3 kmph. It comes with a lithium-ion battery pack, on which the company gives a three-year warranty. It takes 5-6 hours to get fully charged. The scooter uses telescopic forks, twin rear preload-adjustable shock absorbers and 130 mm drum brakes at both the ends. Its 10-inch steel wheels are covered with tubeless tyres.