This Electric Scooter of ‘Made in India’ will give a range of 200km on a single charge, the price is less than 90 thousand rupees

Due to the rising petrol and diesel prices in India, electric vehicles are being attracted, due to which the demand for EV vehicles is high. If you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter then this news is for you. This EV vehicle gives you a range of 200KM in a single charge and you will get it in the budget too. Along with this, many new features are given with top speed. Let’s know the specialty of this electric scooter.

Made in India company Boom Motors launched a new electric scooter a few days back. Which is claimed to be ‘India’s most durable’ scooter. Once fully charged, it can give a range of up to 200 km. Information about its top speed has been given that it can give a speed of 75kmph. The new two-wheeler has been priced at Rs 89,999 and is at par with other battery powered scooters in the market. BOOM’s new two-wheeler can be paired with a 2.3 kWh battery and optionally doubled to 4.6 kWh of power. It has been introduced with a portable charger.

The EV maker claims that its portable charger can be plugged into any home socket. It can lift a maximum load of 200 kg. The Corbett EV is claimed to be the first electric scooter to come with a 5-year EMI on vehicle purchase, which according to the company has been offered to reduce EMI rates by at least Rs 1,699 per month. The EV manufacturer is also offering a warranty of 7 years on the chassis and 5 years on the battery.

This electric scooter from Boom Motors is manufactured at a factory in Coimbatore. The company says that more electric scooters can be launched with different variants in the coming days. The company has also informed that in the coming time it will also create job opportunities.