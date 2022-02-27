This electric scooter offers hi-tech features with long range in low budget, read full report

If you are planning to buy Electric Scooter, then here you can know the complete details of this electric scooter which gives long range at low price.

In the two wheeler sector of the country, the demand for electric bikes and scooters is seeing a boom like petrol scooters and bikes, if you are also planning to buy an electric scooter but could not choose a scooter for yourself from the existing range. Huh.

So here we are telling about the electric scooter Okinawa Ridge Plus of Okinawa, that electric two wheeler maker which comes with great range and features in a low budget.

Talking about the battery and motor power of Okinawa Ridge Plus, the company has given a 1.75 KWH capacity lithium-ion battery pack with 1700 W power BLDC motor.

Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that on charging with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 2 to 3 hours. Gives a range of which seven get a top speed of 45 kmph.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which E ABS system i.e. Assistant Braking System with Regenerative Energy System has been installed.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given features like central locking, anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, find my scooter function in it.

For a better ride on the roads, the company has used hydraulic telescopic suspension at the front and double saucer with dual tube technology at the rear. The company is also offering a warranty plan of 3 years or 30,000 km on the BLDC motor given in this scooter.

Talking about the dimensions of the scooter, the length of this scooter is 1740 mm, width 680 mm and height 1075 mm with a ground clearance of 160 mm.

The company has launched this Ridge Plus scooter in Okinawa in three attractive colors which include Ash Grey, Cloud Silver and Magic Blue color.

Okinawa has launched this scooter with a starting price of Rs 64,797 (ex-showroom) which can be booked with a token amount of Rs 2,000.