This electric scooter will bring you back to Delhi by feeding Murthal’s famous parathas in a single charge, know full details of price and features

If you plan to buy an electric scooter, then before that know here the complete details of Ather 450X which gives long range in single charge.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric two-wheelers in the country, many companies have launched their scooters and bikes in this segment, if you want to buy a long-range electric scooter at a low price, which does not require frequent charging. .

So here you can know about Ather Energy’s Ather 450X Electric Scooter, which is a flagship scooter of its company. generates.

Talking about the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a driving range of 116 km, with which you get a top speed of 80 km per hour.

Regarding the speed, the company claims that this scooter can achieve a speed of 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 3.41 seconds. gets charged.

The company has also given all the hi-tech features to this scooter with high speed and long range, in which a 7-inch full digital touchscreen display has been given.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

This display is given with 1.3 Ghz Snapdragon processor and Android open source operating system Apart from this, you can use features like music, call control through Bluetooth connectivity in this scooter, for which connectivity of integrated 4G SIM has also been given.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

With this 4G connectivity, you can take advantage of features like Google Map navigation, digital document storage. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 1.13 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.32 lakh on moving to the top model.

If you are in Delhi and you are craving to eat the famous Parathas of Murthal, then you will have to spend hundreds of rupees to go for 47 kms.

But after charging this scooter once, you can go to Murthal and eat parathas and come back to Delhi without spending any extra.