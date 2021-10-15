This electric scooter will compete with Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, runs up to 120 km on a single charge, the price is less than 50 thousand

If you are thinking of buying a cheap electric scooter, then know here about this scooter which gives a strong range at a price of less than 50 thousand.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the country’s auto sector, with the highest demand being seen in the two-wheeler sector. Due to this demand, all the major companies and new startups are launching their electric two-wheelers.

In which a new name has been added to Komaki Electric Vehicle, which has launched its cheapest electric scooter in the Indian market.

The company launched this XGT-X1 electric scooter internationally in June 2020, which has now been launched in the Indian market with an affordable price.

The starting price of this XGT-X1 electric scooter has been kept at Rs 45 thousand. According to the company, the price of this scooter is its USP. Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a lead acid battery in it, on which the company is giving one year warranty.

Regarding the range of this scooter, the company says that once fully charged, this scooter gives a driving range of 100 km to 120 km.

According to the company, this is the only scooter to offer such a range at this low price, which will achieve great success in the market. Talking about its features, the company has given a synchronized braking system with anti-theft locking system, remote lock, telescopic shockers.

Apart from this, this scooter has been introduced with size up BIS vehicle. In this scooter, the company has given a big seat to sit two people and a big boot space to keep more luggage.

Talking about this scooter, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric said that, we are sure that this scooter launched at this price will get more customers.

Talking about the options of electric scooters available in the market, in this driving range, we have options like Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

But both the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube electric scooters cost above Rs 1 lakh. In such a situation, this electric scooter is seen giving a tough competition to Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube in just 45 thousand rupees.