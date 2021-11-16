This electric scooter will forget the way to the petrol pump, gallops 236 km in a single charge, know full details

Amidst the long range of electric scooters in the market, know here the complete details of the features and specifications of this scooter giving a range of up to 236 km.

There is a wide range of electric bikes and scooters in the country’s electric vehicle sector today, in which two-wheelers with every budget and driving range are easily available.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter, then here we are talking about Simple Energy’s Simple One scooter, which gives a long range of up to 236 km on a single charge.

Simple One Scooter is the country’s highest range scooter, whose starting price has been kept at Rs 1.10 lakh, customers who want to buy this scooter can book it by visiting the company’s official website.

The company has fixed a token amount of Rs 1,947 for the booking of this scooter and this amount has been kept fully refundable which means the company will refund you the entire token money on cancellation of the booking.

Talking about the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that once this scooter is fully charged, this scooter gives a range of up to 203 kms in eco mode and 236 kms in IDC i.e. Indian drive cycle conditions.

With this long range, you get a top speed of 105 kmph and this scooter can achieve 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds and 0 to 40 kmph in 2.95 seconds.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Talking about the battery of Simple One, the company has given a portable lithium-ion battery pack of 4.8 kWh in this scooter. Can travel a distance.

Talking about the features of Simple One, the company has given 30 liters of boot space with 12-inch tires in it, the scooter has a 7-inch digital dashboard, which includes navigation, geo fencing, SOS messages, document storage, Features like tire pressure monitoring system, and Bluetooth connectivity are available.

Keeping in mind the youth, the company has launched this Simple One electric scooter in four colors which include Red, Black, Blue and White.