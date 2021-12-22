This Electric Scooter will give a range of 80Km from the top speed of 90Kmph, know what will be the price and features

The Europe-based company has launched an electric scooter that will offer a range of 80Km with a top speed of 90Kmph. This electric scooter has been launched in Europe and is likely to be brought to India as well.

Electric vehicles are rapidly entering the market these days. The demand for electric scooters has also increased in India, due to which companies are bringing one after the other electric vehicles with great options. Over the years, electric scooters have been launched in the market with new features not only in India but also abroad. In this sequence, a Europe-based company has launched an electric scooter, which will give a range of 80Km from a top speed of 90Kmph. This electric scooter has been launched in Europe and is likely to be brought to India as well.

Horwin SK3 Electric Scooter

Austria-based electric mobility company Horwin has launched the SK3 e-scooter in the European market. Over the years, the company has manufactured stylish and affordable mobility vehicles in many markets. Continuing this sequence, the company has launched this electric scooter. The company says that in the last few years, its vehicles have seen an increase in different markets. According to the company, its vehicles have been made according to the budget of the common people. Which can give more range for less money.

what is the specialty

The SK3 is a useful and functional e-scooter with a simple yet sporty design and comes with a host of important features. It gets full LED lighting, a digital LCD instrument panel and an overall lighter design. The SK3 also offers cruise control and can achieve a top speed of 90 km/h, with the battery giving a range of around 80 km. Which can be better for people who walk at high speed.

Battery can be installed separately

As for Charging in Horwin SK3 Electric Scooter, the SK3 e-scooter can be plugged into a standard electrical outlet using its 8A charger. The range of the SK3 can be extended by adding a secondary battery separately. The option of installing a battery will be placed in the storage compartment below the seat.

what will be the price

The Horwin SK3 2022 starts at €3,990 ($4,509) in Europe. That is, its price in India will be around Rs 3 lakh, but after giving subsidy from the government and the state government, this price can come up to Rs 1 lakh.