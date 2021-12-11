This electric scooter with a budget of only 55 thousand gives a long range of up to 120 km, read full details

Want to buy a long range electric scooter in a low budget, then know here the complete details of EVolet Polo electric scooter.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing very fast in the country, in which the most demand is for electric two-wheelers, due to which along with new startups, major companies have also started launching their electric scooters.

If you are also looking for an electric scooter that comes with a long range in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of the long range Evolt Polo in low budget.

Electric vehicle maker Evolt has introduced its Polo scooter in two variants in which the first variant is Polo Classic and the second variant is Polo EZ.

The battery of this lightweight electric scooter can be easily charged even at home with the home socket. This ICAT certified e-scooter does not require a driving license or registration to operate on the road.

Talking about the battery and power of the classic variant of this Polo electric scooter, the company has used a lithium-ion battery pack of 1.152 kWh capacity in it.

With which the 250 watt BLDC electric motor given in the scooter generates 350 watts of power, it takes 3 to 4 hours for full charge when this battery is charged by a normal charger.

Regarding the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a range of 90 to 120 km after a full charge, with a top speed of 25 km per hour.

The electric scooter comes with optional IoT device full mobile connectivity with features like geo-facing, setting alarms and notifications, viewing driving scores, managing service appointments and receiving new product updates.

Keeping in mind the youth, the company has launched it in four attractive colors which include White, Black, Red and Blue colors, in this scooter the company has installed disc in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with E-ABS. The system has been installed.

The starting price of the classic variant of EVolet Polo is Rs 44,499, which goes to Rs 54,499 on its top variant.