This electric scooter with anti-theft alarm and double disc brake, gives a driving range of up to 100 km in a single charge

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter, then know here the complete details of this Komaki TN 95 which offers hi-tech features along with a long range at an affordable price.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the country’s auto sector, in which electric scooters are getting the most demand as compared to cars.

In view of this demand, apart from the established big companies, many new startups have also started launching their electric scooters in this segment.

In which today we are talking about the electric scooter Komaki TN95 of electric two wheeler maker company Komaki, which is the biggest scooter of its company.

The company has designed this scooter keeping in mind the comfort and utility of the rider, in which you can carry extra luggage along with a comfortable journey.

The company has given a lithium-ion battery pack in this electric scooter with a brushless hub motor. Regarding the driving range, the company claims that this scooter covers a distance of 80 to 100 kilometers once fully charged.

The company has designed this Komaki TN95 completely keeping in mind the youth, in which hi-tech features have been combined with stylish design.

Talking about the features of the scooter, Komaki has given the feature of Bluetooth connectivity in it, with which you can take advantage of many features after connecting through the app.

The scooter has features like push button start-stop, digital speedometer, digital trip meter, digital console, anti-theft alarm, different riding modes, cruise control, reverse assistance and attractive digital display.

Along with this, SBS, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheel Enhanced Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnostics, Updateable Features and Vivid Smart Dashboard have been added to this scooter for safety.

Talking about the braking system of the Komaki TN 95 scooter, a combination of disc brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tyres have been added.

Talking about the price of the scooter, the company has launched it with a starting price of Rs 98,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) but FAME by the central government.. After the subsidy and the subsidy given by the state government, its price may come down.