This electric scooter with anti-theft smart lock and hi-tech features runs 100 km in a single charge, the price is only 51 thousand rupees

If you plan to buy an electric scooter, then know here the complete details of the features and specifications of the long range electric scooter at a very low price.

The market of electric vehicles is growing very fast in the country, in which all the automakers have started launching their electric scooters and bikes.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter in a low budget, then know here the complete details of electric scooter giving long range in low budget.

In which we are talking about the Indian electric scooter maker Raftaar’s electric scooter Raftaar Galaxy, which also gives high-tech features along with a long range.

The company has made this electric scooter keeping in mind the preferences of the youth, in which it has been made with an attractive design with leg space and utility space.

Talking about the battery and power of the scooter, it has a 60V, 25Ah Lithium Ion battery pack with 250W motor.

The company has made this battery portable, due to which you can easily charge this battery in your home, office, shop or any other place.

,read this also– Top 3 Scooters That Give Powerful Mileage Up to 57 kmpl With Stylish Design, Read Full Details)

The company is giving a warranty of 3 years or 60,000 km on this battery pack, which can be extended by two years. One year warranty is also given.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

The company claims that on charging it with a normal charger, this battery pack gets fully charged in 4 to 6 hours. Regarding its driving range and speed, the company claims that this speed Galaxy scooter gives a range of 100 km after a full charge. With this long range, a top speed of 25 kmph is available.

Talking about the braking system of Raftaar Galaxy, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, talking about the suspension, the company has given a combination of telescopic suspension in the front of this scooter and hydraulic shockers in the rear.

Talking about the features of Raftaar Galaxy, the company has given features like disc brake, anti-theft smart lock, stylish aluminum alloy wheel, digital MF LED, LED projector lamp, smart mobile app in it. The company has launched this scooter in the market with an initial price of Rs 51,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).