This electric scooter with anti-theft smart lock gives a long range of 120 km in a single charge, read details

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter, then here you can know the complete details of this scooter which gives long range at a low price.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, many automakers and new startups have started launching their electric vehicles, which include cars to bikes and scooters.

If you are also looking for a long-range electric scooter in the least budget, then here you can know the complete details of that scooter which gives a long range of up to 120 km in a single charge, that too within a very low price.

Today we are talking about the Etrance Neo electric scooter of Pure EV, a new startup company in Hyderabad, which the company has recently launched in the market, which is getting a very good response in the market.

Talking about the power of this electric scooter, the company has given a 2.5 kWH lithium-ion portable battery pack with which the company has given a BLDC motor.

Regarding the range of Etrance Neo, the company claims that this scooter gives a range of up to 120 km after a full charge, with which you get a top speed of 60 km per hour.

According to the company, its power and speed are so tremendous that this electric scooter achieves a speed of 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 5 seconds, not only this, this scooter with long range and power can easily lift up to 150 kg of weight. could.

Talking about its features, the company has given features like four-inch LCD display, LED headlight, LED tail light, regenerative braking system and anti-theft smart lock in this scooter.

Keeping the youth in mind, the company has launched this scooter in six attractive colors in which Red, Blue, Black, Grey, Silver and White color have been given. Talking about the price of this scooter, the company has kept its starting price at Rs 78,999 (ex-showroom).

Let us tell you that this Hyderabad startup company has dealerships in more than 100 cities of 20 major states of India, which includes Delhi, besides this the company is planning to expand its dealership to other states of the country very soon.