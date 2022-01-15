This electric scooter with double disc brake and anti-theft alarm gives a long range of 140 km, read full details

Amidst the present long range of electric scooters, know the whole details of the Komaki SE electric scooter which affords a long range and premium options at a low value.

At current, the range of electric scooters has turn out to be as large because the petrol scooters, which can turn out to be extra spacious after a while. For those who additionally need to purchase a new electric scooter for your self from the choices out there available in the market, then know right here the whole details of this scooter giving long range at a low value.

Right here we’re speaking concerning the electric scooter Komaki SE, the electric two wheeler maker firm Komaki. Conserving in thoughts the youth, the corporate has made this scooter a sporty look with a long range, wherein premium options have been added.

Speaking concerning the battery and energy of this electric scooter, the corporate has added a lithium-ion battery to it. Relating to its velocity and range, the corporate claims that this scooter gives a range of as much as 140 km after a full cost.

Speaking concerning the braking system of this scooter, the corporate has given a mixture of disc brake in its entrance and rear wheel. With which tubeless tires and attractively designed alloy wheels have been given which additional improve the sporty look of the scooter.

LED headlights, LED taillights, LED flip sign lamps have been added to the scooter which make the scooter extra economical. Speaking concerning the options of the scooter, the corporate has given Bluetooth connectivity in it, in order that it is possible for you to to make use of options like calls, messages, and navigation.

Aside from this, options like digital speedometer, digital journey meter, digital console, anti-theft alarm, digital show have been supplied within the scooter.

Speaking concerning the value of this sporty design and options electric scooter from Komaki, the corporate has launched it with an preliminary value of Rs 96 thousand (ex-showroom Delhi).

This beginning value of Komaki SE after together with insurance coverage and different bills reaches as much as Rs.96 thousand. However the FAME given by the central authorities on electric autos. After the subsidy, the value of this scooter comes down significantly.

If you wish to purchase this electric scooter, then you possibly can e book it by visiting the official web site of the corporate or you should purchase it by visiting the closest dealership of Komaki.