This electric scooter with GPS navigation and anti-theft lock gives a range of up to 70 km in a single charge, read the full report

If you want to buy Electric Scooter, then read the details of this electric which comes in low budget which gives great range in single charge.

A large range of electric vehicles are present in the country’s auto sector, in which the largest number of electric scooters are available in which scooters with long range to hi-tech features are easily available.

In which today we are talking about the electric scooter EeVe Wind of electric vehicle maker EvVe India, which is a low budget electric scooter.

If you are also looking for an electric scooter for yourself in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of this scooter from the price to the features and specifications.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a lead acid battery pack of 60 V, 27Ah with a 250 watt motor. But it gets fully charged in 6 to 7 hours.

Talking about the range and speed, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 60 to 70 kilometers with a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, Vibration has fitted a disc brake in its front wheel with a drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the carrying capacity, the company claims that this scooter can easily run at speed even by lifting 140 kg of weight. The scooter gets a combination of tubeless tires with attractive alloy wheels along with DAL lights.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has added many hi-tech features like USB port for smartphone charging, anti-theft lock, keyless entry, GPS tracking with this scooter.

Apart from this, features like digital speedometer, digital tripmeter, mobile application and geo fencing have also been given in the scooter. Talking about the price, the company has launched this EV Wind electric scooter with a price tag of Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi).