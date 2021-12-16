This electric scooter with hi-tech features and sporty design, gives a range of 120 km in a single charge, read full details

Long range and hi-tech features will be available with style, read complete details from the price to features of this new electric scooter in the Indian market.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the country’s auto sector, in view of which many companies are launching or have launched their electric vehicles.

In which a new name has been added which is of EvVe India which has launched its new electric scooter Soul EV in the Indian electric two wheeler market.

According to the company, this scooter is designed to be long-range with style and hi-tech features to compete with all the options available in the market.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company claims that the battery of the scooter takes 3 to 4 hours to get fully charged when charged with a normal charger.

Apart from this, the company also claims that this scooter, once fully charged, gives a long driving range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 km per hour.

Talking about the features and specifications of the scooter, keeping in mind the choice and safety of the youth, the company has GPS navigation, USB port, keyless start, cruise control, reverse mode, central braking system, anti-theft lock, geo tagging, in this scooter. Hi-tech features like geo fencing have been given.

According to the company, this is a scooter that has been combined with hi-tech features with a long range, with the latest technology based lithium ferro phosphate battery battery, which is a removable battery. The company also gives a three-year warranty on this scooter. has been

Talking about the price of Soul EV electric scooter, the company has launched it with a starting price of Rs 1,39,000 (ex-showroom).

But the FAME given by the central government.. After the subsidy and the subsidy given by the state government on electric vehicles, the price of this scooter can be very low.

Along with this, the company has also given the facility of loan and EMI plan under the finance scheme on this scooter, if you want to buy this scooter, then you can book directly by visiting the company’s official website.