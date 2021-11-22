This electric scooter with hi-tech features gallops up to 140 km in a single charge, read full details

If you plan to buy an electric scooter, then first know here about this scooter with hi-tech features, which gives a long range in a single charge, that too within a low price.

Amidst the increasing demand for electric scooters and bikes in the country, many companies have started launching electric two-wheelers with hi-tech features and long range.

If you also want to buy an electric scooter for yourself, then here we are telling about that scooter which comes with hi-tech features and a long range of 140 km in a low budget.

The scooter we are talking about is the Komaki SE electric scooter, which the company has made with sporty design with hi-tech features and long range.

Regarding the speed and power of Komaki SE, the company claims that this scooter can be driven up to 140 km after a full charge.

Regarding the charging consumption of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter consumes only 1.5 units of electricity once it is fully charged.

Talking about the features of Komaki SE, the company has given hi-tech features in it, in which features like USB charging, remote locking, anti-theft feature, in-built Bluetooth speaker and multimedia control have been given.

The company has given three driving modes in this scooter, apart from this the feature of cruise control has also been given in the scooter, for better braking and suspension on bad roads, a combination of disc brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which its front and rear. Telescopic suspension has been installed in the part.

Another feature of this scooter is that the company has given a self-diagnosis system in this scooter, whose specialty is that it detects the technology-related problem in the scooter and fixes it automatically.

Komaki SE has been launched by the company in four attractive colors, which include the first color, Garnet Red, Deep Blue, Jet Black and Metallic Gold.

Now talk about the price of this scooter, the company has kept the starting price of this scooter at Rs 96,000 (ex-showroom).

If you want to buy this scooter, then you can book it by visiting the official website of the company or you can buy it directly by visiting your nearest dealership.