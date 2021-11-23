This electric scooter with smart features will run up to 180 km in a single charge, know full details of price and features

If you want to buy an electric scooter with smart features and long range in a low budget, then read here the complete details of Okinawa Ipraise Plus.

Due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country’s auto sector, new startups along with many companies have also started launching electric scooters, bikes and cars.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter instead of petrol bike and scooter, then here we will tell you the complete details of the low budget scooter which gives 180 km range.

Here we are talking about the Okinawa Ipraise Plus, the flagship scooter of the electric vehicle manufacturer Okinawa Autotech, which is a cheap scooter with a long range.

First of all, talking about the power and range of this scooter, the company has given a removable lithium-ion battery set of 2.9kWh in this scooter, which can be charged anywhere by removing it.

With this lithium battery, the company has given a charger of 5 amps, which takes 2 to 3 hours for this scooter to be fully charged.

Regarding the range of this scooter, the company claims that the scooter can run up to 180 km on a full charge, with which you will get a top speed of 55 to 75 km per hour.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has made a special app for this, which will have to be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Through this app, you can use features like Geo Facing, Curfew Hours, Battery Health Tracker, Virtual Speed ​​Limit, SOS Notification, Monitoring, and Direction.

Apart from this, keeping in mind the safety in mind, the feature of virtual speed limit has been given in it, in which you can set the range of 50 meters to 10 kilometers for your scooter.

After which if you exceed the specified vehicle speed limit, then these apps will start sending alerts on your mobile.

Talking about the price of Okinawa scooter, the company has fixed its starting price at Rs 99,708 which is FAME given by the central government.. After getting the subsidy, it will come down further.

Customers who want to buy this scooter can book it by visiting the official website of the company or can buy it by visiting their nearest Okinawa dealership.