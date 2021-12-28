This electric scooter with sporty design and anti-theft alarm runs up to 121 km in a single charge

If you want to get a long range electric in a low budget, then here you can know the full details of the price and features of Ampere Magnus EX.

Due to the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, the range of electric scooters and bikes has become very large today, in which today we are talking about the Magnus EX electric scooter of electric two wheeler maker Ampere which is a part of its company. Premium scooter.

Talking about the design of this scooter, keeping in mind the youth, the company has given it an attractive design in which sporty LED headlight and LED day light have been given.

Apart from this, the scooter has an attractive and comfortable seat, with which stylish rear view mirrors have also been installed. Talking about the battery and power of the scooter, the company has given a 60 V, 7.5 A Lithium Ion battery pack with Victor Shine Wave. BLDC motor is given which generates power of 1200 watts.

Regarding the driving range and top speed of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter runs up to 121 km after a full charge.

With this driving range, the company claims that the scooter can accelerate to a top speed of 50 kmph and can achieve 0 to 55 kmph in just 10 seconds.

Talking about the specification of this scooter, the company has given telescopic suspension and long leg room with durable shock absorbers in front and rear.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has used CBS braking system i.e. Combined Braking System with which tubeless tires have been added.

Talking about the safety features of the scooter, it has the feature of remote keyless entry with anti-theft alarm.

Keeping in mind the preferences of the youth, the company has introduced it in three attractive colors which include Galactic Grey, Graphite Black and Metallic Red.

Talking about the price of the scooter, the company has launched it with an initial price of Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Delhi). FAME is being given by the central government in this price issued by the company. Both subsidy and GST are included.