This electric SUV from Skoda will compete with Hyundai Kona, will get a driving range of 520 km in a single charge, read details

Skoda is soon going to launch this premium electric SUV in India’s electric vehicle sector, know the full details of its range and features here.

After the tremendous success of Skoda Kushak, the company is soon going to launch its first electric SUV in India named Skoda Enyaq.

Skoda has already launched its electric SUV Skoda Enyaq in the European market where it has got great success and in view of this success it is being launched in the Indian market.

According to reports, the company will fully manufacture this electric SUV in India itself so that the trust of Indian customers can be built on this car.

Skoda has built this electric SUV on the latest MEB modular platform developed by Volkswagen Group.

Talking about the power and range of this electric SUV, the company has launched this electric SUV in AWD based sports variant.

Regarding speed, Skoda claims that this electric SUV can achieve a speed of 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds, with which you will get a top speed of 180 kmph.

Talking about the features of this electric SUV from Skoda, it has a sharp LED headlamp and L-shaped LED tail lamp.

The SUV offers premium features like panoramic sunroof, 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Car Connected technology, virtual full digital cockpit, driver seat with massage function, tri-zone climate control, 360-degree camera cruise control, and blind spot detection. went.

Skoda has introduced this electric SUV with rapid charging, due to which the battery of this SUV can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

Talking about the power of this car, the total output of this electric SUV is 225 kW, due to which this SUV generates 302 bhp power and 460 Nm peak torque.

In the European market, Skoda has introduced this car with multiple battery trims, which gives the car a driving range of 340 km to 520 km.

Regarding this electric SUV, the company claims that this SUV will be offered with the highest cabin space in its segment, in which boot space of 585 liters is also being given.

After its launch in India, Skoda’s electric SUV is expected to compete directly with the Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV.