This electric SUV will be launched with more than 75 car connected features, read the full report

MG Motor India is about to launch its new MG ZS EV SUV in India, for which the company has set the day of March 7, but before the launch of this electric SUV, the company has released a teaser of this, in which the details of its infotainment system. has been shown.

Along with this teaser, MG Motor has announced that the MG ZS EV SUV, which will be launched on March 7, has been given over 75 connected features using iSmart technology.

Apart from this, the company has also claimed to offer this MG ZS EV SUV with CAAP i.e. Car AA Platform subscription model. The company has updated this MZ EV SUV and its updated version was launched in UK before India. has gone.

The company has introduced this car with more attractive features than the existing car, with which many changes have been made in the cabin space of the car, due to which this car has become more attractive than before.

The biggest change that has been made to the interiors of the MG ZS EV SUV is the updated touchscreen infotainment system, which looks like a tab and is mounted on the center console.

MG Motors has claimed about the features of this electric SUV that more than 75 car connected features are being given in it, for which the company has partnered with companies like Jio, Park Plus, Map My India, Short Pedia.

,read this also– Mahindra will launch its 3 electric cars soon, teaser released, which cars will get collision, read full report)

MG Motors claims that the new MG ZS EV SUV offers a driving range of 622 kms on a full charge.

,read this also– Best Selling Cars February: These top 3 best selling cars in February give more mileage and style in less budget)

The company has launched this MZ EV SUV in the market with two battery variants in which the first variant is 51 kWh and the second variant is 73 kWh capacity.

Regarding the speed of the MZ EV SUV, the company claims that it can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.2 seconds.

After its launch in India on March 7, this new MG ZS EV SUV is expected to compete directly with the two popular cars in its segment, Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.