This electric SUV will compete with Hyundai Kona, gives a driving range of 439 km on a single charge, read full details

Now another SUV has entered the electric car segment, which will be seen competing with the Hyundai Kona after its launch, read full details.

In view of the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, many automakers have started launching their new electric vehicles in the market.

In which today we are talking about MG Motors which has introduced its new electric car MG ZS EV Facelift. The company has equipped this electric car with the latest technology, making it a little different in design and features from the existing car.

According to the company, this electric car has been made with a long range so that you do not have to charge again and again. The bumper and rear bumper of this electric car have been made of body color, with a brand new design alloy wheels have been given.

The car has been given a completely redesigned LED headlamp and tail lamp. However, the company has not made much change in its interior.

Talking about the features of this car, the company has given a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an updated fully digital instrument console that connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, the company has also integrated the MG iSmart platform in this car, which provides many options of connected car features. The company has launched this car with two battery options in which the first variant is base and the second variant is long range.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

In the base variant of this car, the company has given a bigger battery pack of 51kWh which gives a driving range of 320 kms on a full charge.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Talking about its long range battery pack, the company has given a 72 kWh battery pack in it, which gives a driving range of up to 439 km on a full charge. The company has given 11 kW AC charger with both these variants.

Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that the long range variant can be fully charged in 10:30 hours through the standard AC charger.

But through a 100 kWh DC charger, this battery can be charged up to 80 percent in just 42 minutes.

Talking about the price of this car, the company has kept the starting price of its launch range variant at Rs 30.34 lakh, while the starting price of its base variant has been kept at Rs 26.87 lakh. After launch, this car is expected to compete with cars like Hyundai Kona, Tata Nexon EV.