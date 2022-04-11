This feature of Google Map tell the live location of the train know how to activate it

Google has brought a special feature for the passengers traveling in the train. With the help of this feature, you will be able to know the live location of the train. Along with this, you will get complete information even after changing the platform at the station. Let us tell you that many times people miss the train due to the reason that they do not get the exact information about the train. But with the help of Google’s Live Train Location feature, now passengers will not have any problem.

Google has partnered with this app as well – Google Maps has partnered with the Where is my train app for train line location. This feature of Google Maps can be of great use to the users. Especially those users whose phone has the problem of low storage. Through this app, now users will be able to get train arrival time, schedule, train delay information and many other such information on the app.

Will work across the country This feature of Google Maps will work in all cities across the country. With the help of this, you will be able to find the live location with the help of train number. Apart from this, you will also get information about changing platforms at the station easily.

Use app like this

, For this, first you have to open the Google Maps app on your phone.

, After this, you have to enter the place where you want to go in the search bar.

, After this, where you have to click on the option train between two wheeler and walk.

, Here you will see the names of all the trains going on that route.

, Now you have to click on the name of your train to see the live train status.

, Here users will also be able to see the names of all the stations which are going to fall on that route.