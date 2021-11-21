This film dialogue has sat in the heart and mind of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, narrated on the request of Karan Johar

Karan Johar asked Anurag Thakur about any favorite dialogue of Hindi cinema that has settled in his mind.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur attended the opening ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India. This ceremony has started in Goa from November 20 and will continue till November 28. Such an event was organized for the first time in Goa after the Corona epidemic. During this, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Anurag Thakur about any favorite dialogue of Hindi cinema that has settled in his mind.

Responding to filmmaker Karan Johar’s question in an interesting manner, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Well, you didn’t ask that Ye Haath Mujhe De De Thakur.” But in India of 130 crores, which has the distinction of making the most films in the world, it would not be appropriate to say a dialogue or two.

Anurag Thakur said, ‘Kuch yaad rah hai paul, maybe there will be a dialogue from the film ‘Chak De India’ – I do not hear or see the names of states. I hear the name of only one country – India – Chak De India.” As soon as Anurag Thakur said this, the people sitting there started clapping.

52nd International Film Festival begins



Earlier, the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began in Goa on Saturday with a scintillating performance by superstars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul hosted the inaugural ceremony at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium amidst a gathering of Bollywood stars.

Apart from Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with film personalities like Prasoon Joshi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mouni Roy, Resul Pookutty and Parineeti Chopra attended the event. Anurag Thakur said that the government aims to make India a ‘powerhouse’ in the field of content creation, especially regional cinema, by promoting regional film festivals.

He said, “Our aim is to make India the post-production hub of the world by leveraging the immense talent of our youth. We aim to make India the hub of world cinema, a destination for film festivals and the most preferred destination for filmmakers. After all, India is a land of storytellers, rich in resources, today the world wants to hear the story of India.