This girl seen in a sweater has worked in many hit films, can you tell the name?

On the work front, the actress is all set to share screen space with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind.

Bollywood Quiz: If Bollywood fans see the photos of their stars anywhere, then their day becomes. In this age of social media, fans keep searching for the childhood photos of their stars as well. In such a situation, whenever an actress or actor shares her childhood picture on social media, there is happiness on her face.

In such a situation, an actress has posted her childhood picture on Instagram. In this picture both the sisters are sitting on a sofa. There are two baby girls in the picture, the girl you see in the sweater on the left has done many hits in Bollywood. If you give a small hint, maybe you will recognize, the girl who is seen in multi color sweater is also affectionately called home giraffe. Not only this, this girl is considered to be the big fashionista of Bollywood.

Do you know now? If you still do not recognize, then let me tell you that both the daughters of Bollywood’s Forever Young Actor Anil Kapoor are Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Riya Kapoor herself has shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Rhea shared a childhood picture of herself and sister Sonam on Instagram, in which both the sisters look super cute. The picture showed two fashionistas posing in their matching pink outfits and smiling for the camera. This picture was captioned by Rhea, “The OGS Forever #Fashionkillas”.

Significantly, Sonam Kapoor is a famous Bollywood actress, who has worked in many hit films. His performance in the film Neerja was highly appreciated by the people. Dad Anil Kapoor’s emotional comment on seeing this photo, he wrote that “best girls / daughters / my friend”. Anil Kapoor’s wife and mother of both sisters Sunita Kapoor also dropped heart eye emojis in the comment box.

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo with her mother. Sharing this picture, Sonam wrote in the caption, ‘I am missing my mother’. In this picture posted on Instagram, Sunita Kapoor is seen feeding Sonam on her lap. The mother-daughter duo is seen spending quality time together while relaxing on the sofa. The photos are quite old, due to which some retro vibe is being seen in it.