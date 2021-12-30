This government scheme gives an amount of 50,000 on the marriage of daughter of ex-servicemen, know how to get benefits

Many schemes are run by the government for the Indian soldiers. The benefit of which is also given to ex-servicemen. This includes benefits ranging from health facilities to getting pension every month. However, those below the officer rank need to serve 15 years to be eligible for the pension. For officers, the service period should be at least 20 years. But apart from this some other facilities are also given to the ex-servicemen. Under this, an amount of Rs 50,000 is given on the marriage of the daughter of ex-servicemen.

The scheme provides financial assistance to pensioner, non-pensioner ex-servicemen (ESM) up to the rank of Havildar or equivalent in Navy, Air Force. This scheme was started in the year 1981 with an amount of Rs.3,000 per daughter. After this, under this scheme, in May 2007, it was revised to Rs 16,000 per person and implemented on two daughters. Subsequently, on 16 July 2015, it has been recommended that the marriage grant in ESM/widows be increased from Rs 16,000 per daughter to Rs 50,000 with effect from 1 April 2016. But in this scheme maximum two daughters are given benefit.

Objective and aid amount

Its objective is to provide financial assistance for the marriage of widows up to the rank of ESM or Havildar and daughters of ex-man and remarriage of widows. Under this, payment is made from AFFDF at the rate of Rs 50,000 per daughter/widow, who is married after 01 April 2016.

what is the condition

Applicant should be ESM or his widow.

Must be of the rank of Havildar and below.

Daughter’s age should be above 18 years.

how to get benefit

To take advantage of this, you have to apply. ESM/widow/dependent will have to register online on Kendriya Sainik Board website http://www.ksb.gov.in and then apply online for marriage grant. And some documents should be uploaded along with it. If there is another daughter then it is necessary to fill a new online application for marriage grant within 180 days from the date of marriage.

These documents will be uploaded

Discharge book/documents, Proof of daughter’s age, Proof of marriage – Certificate from Registrar/Village Sarpanch, A certificate from the applicant that he/she has not taken any money/aid/grant from the concerned State Government/Services for the marriage of the daughter His documents, details of bank account number, Aadhar card of applicant ESM/widow/dependent etc.