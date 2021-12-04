This government will promote Electric Vehicles, CM said – will give up to three lakh rupees for four wheelers, know about the policy Goa CM launches Electricity Mobility Promotion Policy to promote e-vehicle usage CM said – will give up to three lakh rupees for four wheelers, know about the policy

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday launched the Goa Electricity Transport Promotion Policy-2021 to promote the use of e-vehicles (EVs). He introduced this policy during the Round Table on Promotion of Electric Mobility organized by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in Goa.

Sawant said that the main objective of this policy is to promote the use of battery operated vehicles and generate employment for the people of the state. On the benefits being provided under the policy, he said, “We are promoting manufacturing. Toll tax exemption is being given for five years on all categories of e-vehicles registered in Goa.

He said that the state government would also give subsidy to the buyers of e-vehicles and set up a charging infrastructure. Later, on the sidelines of the event, Sawant told PTI that there will be a charging structure on the highways every 25 km. Charging stations in the city will be at a shorter distance than on the highways.

When asked about the subsidy provided under the policy, he said, “Our policy is for two, three and four wheeler e-vehicles. It is 30 percent for two wheelers and 40 percent for three wheelers. For four wheelers, we will give up to three lakh rupees.

He said that this policy would create 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state. Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, Transport Ministers of various states and other government officials were present on the occasion.

Let us tell you that in the midst of skyrocketing oil prices, the automobile industry is turning to e-vehicles. It is believed that within five to 10 years, electric scooters, bikes and cars will start running in large numbers on the roads of the country. This will not only save fuel, but also reduce the pollution caused by it.

Central Transport has also made it clear many times that the future belongs to alternative fuels. This is the reason that in many states, governments are giving subsidy on taking e-vehicles. Apart from Goa, many states including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan are included.