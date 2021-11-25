This great phone of Redmi Note series launched with 50MP and 5,000mAh battery! Know the specification and price

In this phone, you are being given a 50 MP camera and 5000 mAh battery pack. This smartphone is a modified device of Redmi Note 10 4G. Right now it has been launched in China and it is believed that this phone can be launched in India next year.

Redmi announced the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in October. Now Redmi Note 11 4G has been launched in the budget. There is a lot of discussion about this phone because this phone comes in the category of a cheap phone. This smartphone is a modified device of Redmi Note 10 4G. Right now it has been launched in China and it is believed that this phone can be launched in India next year.

Redmi Note 11 4G Specifications

In this new phone of Redmi, you have been given a 6.5-inch Full HD + LCD (1080 x 2400) display. It comes with 90Hz display and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi Note 11 4G packs a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera sensor. While its selfie camera has been given 8MP. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. It comes with a 22.5W fast charger in the box.

redmi note 11 4g price

Redmi Note 11 4G price in China starts at CNY 999 (approximately Rs.11,650) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB option is priced at CNY 1099 (approximately Rs 12,800). Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 4G in three colors – Black, White and Gradient Blue.

These things will be found in this phone

Redmi Note 11 4G is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. It is powered by Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. This phone is being given 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speaker etc. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Redmi Note 11 4G launched in China may arrive in India as Redmi 10 2022.