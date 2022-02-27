Auto

This hatchback can buy 50 thousand, know the complete details of the car and finance plan

13 seconds ago
by admin
Know the full details of features, specifications and mileage of this car along with the down payment plan of Renault KWID RX in Car Finance Plan.

Cars present in the hatchback segment of the car sector are preferred for their low price and long mileage but some cars are also preferred for styling with these two features.

In these stylish cars of the hatchback segment, today we are talking about Renault Kwid, which is the best selling hatchback of its company. The starting price of Renault Kwid’s top selling variant RXL is Rs 4,58,000, which is Rs 4,99,909 on road. It becomes

If you like this car and want to buy then here you can know the complete details of buying it with very easy down payment plan.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the RXL variant of this Renault Kwid, the company affiliated bank will give a loan of Rs 4,49,909 on this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 50,000 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 9,515 every month.

To repay this loan, a time period of 5 years has been fixed by the bank, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on this loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan, you know every small detail of the features and specification of this car. Renault Kwid RXL is powered by a 799 cc engine that generates 53.26 bhp power and 72 Nm peak torque.

Talking about the features of the car, features like multi function steering wheel, power adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touch screen infotainment system, engine start stop button, anti lock braking system have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Renault Kwid gives a mileage of 20.71 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important Information: The loan plans, down payment and interest rates available on Renault KWID RXL largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If your banking and CIBIL score report negative, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.


