This hi-tech SUV launched in a budget of 10 lakhs with Artificial Intelligence feature, booking will start from this day, read full details

If you are planning to buy a new car in the budget of 10 lakh rupees, then know here complete details about this car with artificial intelligence.

MG Motors has launched its fifth car in India as MG Astor SUV. The company has given Artificial Intelligence in this SUV. It has become the only car in its segment with this Artificial Intelligence feature.

The company has not only launched this SUV with hi-tech features, but its design and features have also been made premium.

The company will start booking this car from October 21 but existing customers of the company can pre-book it anytime before October 21.

MG Motors has set a target of selling 5 thousand units of this car in 2021. In view of this, the delivery of this SUV will be started from November.

To book this car, customers can book by visiting the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest dealership.

Talking about the engine of this car, the company has given a 1349 cc engine in it, in which two options are available. Talking about the engine before this, this engine is 1.5 liter capacity which generates power of 110 PS and peak torque of 144 Nm.

The second engine is a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 140 PS of power and 220 Nm of peak torque. With both these engines, the company has given the option of both automatic and manual transmission.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Talking about the features of this SUV, then it has hi-tech features like Personal AI Assistance, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Emergency Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, High Speed ​​Alert, Intelligent Headlamp, Keyless Car Entry, App-based Remote Unlocking Car Lock. Apart from this, more than 30 premium features have been given.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

The company is also offering two special schemes on this car which include standard warranty package and buy back program offer. Its standard warranty package includes three years of company warranty, three years of roadside assistance and three years of labor free periodic services.

Under the buy-back program being given by the company, if the owner of this car wants to sell this car back to the company, then the company will pay up to 60 percent of the price based on the terms and conditions.

The company has launched this SUV with an initial price of Rs 9.78 lakh. This car is believed to compete with Hyundai Creta, Maruti S-Cross, Volkswagen Tigun and Skoda Kushak.