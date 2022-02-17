This Hindi web series of OTT is based on espionage theme, you will be left watching crime-suspense and bold scenes…

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Crackdown stars Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Iqbal Khan and Waluscha D’Souza. This series is made on the terrorism thriller template, in which the dangerous alliance of terrorists has been made to track.

More people nowadays search for entertainment on the Internet than on TV. Everyone has an internet connection available on their phone or laptop. With the help of which people can watch all types of web series on OTT platform. Many webseries of the OTT platform were very much liked by the audience. Out of which ‘The Family Man’ is also one. Today we are going to tell you about some such web series, which you must watch. Viewers were stunned to see crime, suspense and bold scenes in these series.

If you also want to enjoy good and interesting web series in your free time then this series is best for you. Due to the bold content, it would not be right to watch this series with family.

London Confidential: ‘London Confidential’ is a spy thriller on Zee5. In which there is action, there is murder, there is deception, there is amazing twists and there is such suspense. While watching this series, your attention will not be distracted even for a minute. This is a murder mystery.

Spartus: Spartus is an American TV series that came out in the year 2010. This series is full of bold and vibrant content. Due to which this series was seen and liked all over the world. Gladiators in this series are told about the Roman Empire. This is a thriller web series.

Vikings: Viking is also one of the popular web series of Netflix. There have been 6 seasons of this series. Viewers are waiting for its seventh season. Its new season ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is going to be released soon. The series is based on a new generation of warriors and kings.