this is 83 the film box office collection day 2 saturday christmas is a disaster | 83 film’s box office report on December 25
2019 – Dabangg 3
The last Hindi film to be released on Christmas Week was Dabangg 3 in 2019. The Salman Khan, Sai Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer was released on 20 December 2019 and on Christmas 25 December, the sixth day of release, Dabangg 3 earned 15.7 crores at the box office.
2018 – Xero
Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai film Zero was released on Christmas Week in 2018. Katrina Kaif – Shah Rukh Khan along with Anushka Sharma appeared on screen with this film which released on 20 December 2018. The film earned 12.75 crores on its fifth day of release, 25 December.
2017 – Tiger Zinda Hai
This film of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released on 22 December 2017 and it earned 36 crores at the box office on the fourth day i.e. 25 December. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
2016 – Dangal
Aamir Khan’s film released on 23 December 2016. The film earned 42 crores on Sunday i.e. Christmas Day, which was the biggest single day collection of both Bollywood and Aamir Khan, before Thugs of Hindostan.
2015 – Bajirao Mastani
This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was released on 18 December 2015. On Christmas Day, the film had its second Friday and earned 12 crores.
2015 – Dilwale
Shahrukh Khan clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the box office. Rohit Shetty’s film Dilwale earned 8 crores at the box office. Overall, the box office collected a total of 20 crores on Christmas 2015.
2014 – PK
Aamir Khan’s PK was released on 19 December 2014. On Christmas Day, i.e. on the seventh day of its release, the film had earned 27 crores.
2013 – Dhoom 3
Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 was released on 20 December 2013. On Christmas i.e. on the fifth day of its release, the film had earned a bang of 25 crores.
2012 – Dabangg 2
Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, just like Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, released on December 21. The film had earned 15 crores on Christmas Day.
2011 – Don 2
Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 was released in 2011 on 23 December. On Christmas Day, Sunday, the film had earned 17 crores.
2010 – Tees Maar Khan
Tees Maar Khan, starring Akshay Kumar, was released on 24 December 2010. The Farah Khan starrer had earned around 14 crores on its second day of release, Christmas.
2009 – 3 Idiots
Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots was released on 25 December. The film had an opening of 12.5 crores. There were also some Paid Previews of the film, from which the film earned 2.5 crores.
2008 – Ghajini
Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, released on 25 December 2008 and AR Murugadoss’s film had an opening of 9 crores. This was Bollywood’s first 100 crore film.
