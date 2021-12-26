this is 83 the film box office collection day 2 saturday christmas is a disaster | 83 film’s box office report on December 25

2019 – Dabangg 3

The last Hindi film to be released on Christmas Week was Dabangg 3 in 2019. The Salman Khan, Sai Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer was released on 20 December 2019 and on Christmas 25 December, the sixth day of release, Dabangg 3 earned 15.7 crores at the box office.

2018 – Xero

Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai film Zero was released on Christmas Week in 2018. Katrina Kaif – Shah Rukh Khan along with Anushka Sharma appeared on screen with this film which released on 20 December 2018. The film earned 12.75 crores on its fifth day of release, 25 December.

2017 – Tiger Zinda Hai

This film of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released on 22 December 2017 and it earned 36 crores at the box office on the fourth day i.e. 25 December. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

2016 – Dangal

Aamir Khan’s film released on 23 December 2016. The film earned 42 crores on Sunday i.e. Christmas Day, which was the biggest single day collection of both Bollywood and Aamir Khan, before Thugs of Hindostan.

2015 – Bajirao Mastani

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was released on 18 December 2015. On Christmas Day, the film had its second Friday and earned 12 crores.

2015 – Dilwale

Shahrukh Khan clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the box office. Rohit Shetty’s film Dilwale earned 8 crores at the box office. Overall, the box office collected a total of 20 crores on Christmas 2015.

