This is also a jugaad to avoid phone hacking! Know this Trick to Avoid Phone Hacking & Even unnecessary ads will not bother you during netsurfing! This is also a jugaad to avoid phone hacking! Even unnecessary ads will not bother you during netsurfing

Let’s say you open a website on the phone, then the phone’s web browser goes to the DNS server to find this IP address. Then from there it opens the address instead of the name of the website, then that site can be opened on the phone. However, this entire process is un-encrypted. This means that there is a risk of cyber attack on the phone.

The possibility of phone hacking can be reduced through the Domain Name System (DNS) setting. Also, annoying ads (ads) will not be seen during web browsing. Let us know what is DNS and how it works:

Enable it like this: You have to go to the phone’s settings to turn it on. There select the option of Wireless, where “Private DNS” is selected. Now select “Auto” inside it. Doing so will turn on Google’s default DNS on the phone.

You can keep the phone safe through these tips:

Keep face, finger, pattern or pin locked.

Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

App Store Download only official and trusted apps.

Back up the data in the phone.

Keep updating the app from time to time.

Do not leave online services unlocked.

Try not to keep passwords on your device.

The interesting thing is that while opening the website, on many occasions, unnecessary advertisements also start coming. Not only this, sometimes another website opens, in this case if you turn on Private DNS, then whatever communication happens between your phone and the DNS server, it becomes encrypted. In such a situation, it becomes a bit difficult to track the user online. Also, third party ads are not seen.

Here’s how to block Google ads on Android devices: Go to ‘Settings’ and tap ‘Google’ at the bottom. In the “Services” section, tap “Ads” and then “Opt out of Ads personalization” to “Off”.